Armagh set to light up

THE future is looking bright for Armagh with a major upgrade of the city lights set to get underway.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that a £195,000 LED upgrading scheme will commence in Armagh City Centre, on Monday 28 March.

The scheme will involve the replacement of the existing lights with a new LED street lighting system.

The new LED lights will retain the architectural style and daytime appearance of the original lanterns.

The new lighting system aims to improve the night time environment, through improved quality and uniformity of lighting.

The scheme will include Ogle Street, Thomas Street, Market Street, Upper English Street, Russell Street, McCrums Court, Scotch Street, Dobbin Street, Linenhall Street, Abbey Lane and Dobbin Street Lane.

Minister Mallon said: “This significant investment will benefit everyone who travels and works in the area.

“I am committed to addressing the issues which matter most to people and street lighting services are crucial in ensuring those driving, cycling, wheeling and walking can do so safely within their communities.

“This investment provides new LED technology in Armagh City Centre.

“It is important that adequate street lighting not only improves the quality of lighting but is more energy efficient, given my commitment to climate action.

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

The Department has carefully programmed the work operations and traffic management in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

All work involving lane closures will be carried out during off peak times Monday to Friday between 6:00pm - 11:00pm and Sundays 8:00am – 5:00pm, road users should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Subject to weather conditions, the scheme is expected to last four weeks.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: Trafficwatchni