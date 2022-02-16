Adam Watt looks forward to 2022 race season

NEWTOWNHAMILTON’S Adam Watt is looking forward to the new season ahead as the new 2022 motorcycle racing championship draws near.

Adam (30) from the hills of the Fews Forestry now enters his third year competing in the Ulster Superbike Championship but will be on board different machinery than he is previously use to.

“In the 2019 and 2021 seasons I was on board my own 1997 Kawasaki zx6r (600cc) competing in the pre-injection championship as well as a few rounds of Supersport cup.”

He continues “The year 2021 went very well for myself finishing 6th in the pre-injection class in the Belfast and & District championship and 11th in the Ulster Superbike Championship in the same class.”

Adam explains his highlight of the year, “Had to be at Bishopscourt at the last round of the year hosted by the Mid-Antrim 150 Club where I competed on the old 24 year old 100bhp bike to get a 4th and 6th place finishes in the SuperSport Cup class among modern and much more powerful machinery.”

Adam this year will be on board a Kawasaki ER650 that has been kindly supplied to him by friend and team mechanic Philip Frazer.

Adam explains, “I have been eager to get onto more modern machinery to get myself into a better position to eventually race on the Ulster and Irish Road Racing scene. Phily and myself had a conversation about riding an er650 that he owns on the circuits this year to compete in the production twin class, a deal was struck and it’s been all systems go to get myself and the bike prepared.”

Adam continues, “Phily has played a key role in the team from I started in 2019 with helping prepare and maintain the bike at home but last year he travelled to every race meeting to be there to help in every way possible.”

Adam’s father Nigel has also been there for every moment and is over the bike preparation at the race meetings helped by Adam’s brother Jonathan who races himself, but is always on hand when needed.

Adam would also like to thank Melvin and Elaine Woods for all their help and support as well as the Singleton family for help at the races also.

He would also like to thank his sponsors that are continuing into 2022 with him:

Motomerchants ltd (Armagh)

AP signs (Portadown)

Motorsport Art (Portadown)

ARN Race Leathers (Bradford)

Bawn Meats (Richhill)

W. Boyce Building and Groundworks (Poynzpass)

The City Barber – Stella (Armagh)

Ivan Belshaw Plastering (Markethill)

Armstrong Engineering (Letterbreen)

Karro Magee ROI ltd (Lough Eagish)

T.W Dynes Motorcycles (Lurgan)

Warmth ltd (Gilford)

If anyone would like to come on board to help Adam with sponsorship or even help physically within the team either mechanically or in fundraising/PR just contact Adam through facebook @AdamWattRacing, email: adamwattracing@outlook.com or on 07746356329.