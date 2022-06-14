Building overlooking the Mall up for sale

AN iconic Armagh building has been put up for sale.

The property at 1 & 2 Gosford Place and 22 Russell Street, Armagh, is on the market for offers in excess of £895,000 exclusive.

Described as a former HQ office building, it is now fully approved for residential refurbishment (19 units) with on site parking.

The property description also states: “Potential for an additional unit, subject to formal approval.”

There is also potential for further ‘mews’ residential/commercial development on adjacent lands, subject to formal approvals.

The building is part Grade B1 ‘Listed’, with grant assistance to support the refurbishment of the ‘Listed’ block approved.

According to the sales brochure the floor area of the main block comprises approximately 22,200 sq ft while the site area is 0.19 acre for the main block and a rear plot of 0.15 acre.

Its city centre location overlooks ‘The Mall’.

The subject property comprises an imposing four storey over basement building, part listed, which is understood to date from the 1830s and part unlisted, understood to have been built in 1970s.

Access is currently achieved from the front elevation and via points on College and Russell Street over common space.

Within this common space to the rear and included in the sale is a range of “dilapidated commercial buildings, currently in storage use, and a plot used as a parking area”.

Subject to formal approval, once cleared this plot provides an opportunity for ‘mews’ style residential/commercial redevelopment.

The entire main block has been stripped of all previous office sub divisions and is now ready for refurbishment.

The upper floors are served by a lift and there is currently a roof garden area with panoramic views over ‘The Mall’ and beyond.

As per Armagh Area Plan 2004, the subject property is located within the Armagh City Conservation area.

Full planning approval and Listed Building Consent for refurbishment into 19 apartments has been secured.

The approved scheme permits a mix of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom units.

Subject to formal approval it may be possible to create a further unit on the fourth floor.

Building Control and Grant Approval has been secured.

Alternatively there may be scope to consider alternative uses such as boutique hotel, subject to formal approval.

Agents for the sale is Lisney.