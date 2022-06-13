Family's function for Finbar nets over £4,000 for charity

AN Armagh family have brought hope out of heartbreak after raising a superb sum for charity in memory of their dad.

Finbar Dixon passed away in March last year, leaving family and friends devastated.

But they decided to celebrate his life and his love of music by staging a function in the hope of raising money to help others.

And they have been delighted with the response, having just visited the Cancer Research shop in Armagh to hand over a cheque for a whopping £4,622!

The big charity night was held in McKenna’s Bar in Armagh on Friday, May 6, and was very well supported, showing the esteem in which Finbar had been held in the local community.

Sadly, he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2020, succumbing to his illness after a short battle, just five months later.

Although he took the news of his illness in his stride, with his ‘it is what it is’ attitude, Finbar made the most of his days, spending it with his close family, his six children Martin, Michael, Stacey, Kieran, Megan and Aimee, nine grandchildren and wife Rosie.

He was well-known in Armagh and far and wide; he loved music, playing the guitar and a wee sing-song!

Finbar was a dab hand in the kitchen too and was renowned for his famous Christmas puddings.

His six children organised the night in McKenna’s in his memory to raise some funds for Cancer Research.

As they explained: “We rallied around our local shops and businesses and gathered some excellent raffle prizes and, to be honest, we never anticipated raising as much as we did in one night.

“We are absolutely delighted with the final total and to be able to give something back.

“We are so grateful to each and every person who donated for such a worthy cause.”

Of course, Cancer Research Armagh is equally grateful to the family for thinking of how they could help others in this way.

Said a spokesperson: “We would like to thank Finbar’s family for their generous contribution.

“This is an amazing donation that will go towards helping Cancer Research.”