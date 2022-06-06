Lorry overturned on M1

Email:

clint.aiken@ulstergazette.co.uk

THE M1 is currently closed westbound at junction 13 at Loughgall due to an overturned lorry.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

