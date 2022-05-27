Harm Reduction Cafe tackling addiction issues

THE recent Harm Reduction Café hosted at the beautiful St Luke’s Courtyard Garden was a great success.

Organised through ‘So Hope’, the event offered people with substance misuse, family members and anyone interested from the community, information on the impact of substance misuse and how to access support.

‘So Hope’ is a partnership between health and social care staff and people with addiction issues who work together to help improve

addiction services.

Julie-Ann Gray from the Community Addiction Team explained, “We are very aware of the importance of involving the people who use our services to help shape and continually improve them for everyone. Through So Hope, staff and service users have come together to form a common ground, wanting to share their experiences and make positive changes both in their own journey and also for the recovery of others. So far the group has been a great success, forming a support group, influencing a number of service changes and establishing Harm Reduction Cafes.

“So Hope believes that where there is hope there is help – so we warmly invite anyone with an addiction or perhaps their family member to come together to our Harm Reduction café where, in a very open but confidential environment, people can obtain information regarding the impact of substances on their health and be advised of how to access services within local community or trust facilities.”