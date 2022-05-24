Viable device recovered after Whitecross alert

Email:

clint.aiken@ulstergazette.co.uk

POLICE have recovered what was described as a ‘viable device’ following a security alert in the Whitecross area last night (Monday, May 23).

The alert was sparked around 8pm following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ballymoyer Road area of Whitecross, County Armagh.

A cordon was put in place at the junction of Ballintate Road and Ballymoyer Road.

The alert ended shortly after midnight.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

“It has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.

“The road has now reopened.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1701 of 23/05/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

