'Rector on a Tractor' on his way!

THE ‘Rector on a Tractor’ venture got underway on Sunday (May 22) when Rev William Orr, the minister of St Mark’s, Portadown, climbed into the cab of a New Holland T7 210 worth £82,000.

His departure on a trip of roughly 1,750 miles will see him visit 348-plus of NI’s Church of Ireland churches in just 12 days.

Following Sunday’s 10.30am Manna service, the rector was joined by parishioners, friends and well-wishers on the plaza outside Portadown’s distinctive town centre church.

Together they enjoyed tea, coffee and burgers, after which he set forth to follow the route studiously prepared for him by St Mark’s Health and Safety overseer, Mrs Patricia McGuinness, who has laboured long and hard to finalise details on such important matters as fuel refill points, toilet breaks, meals and overnight stops.

Asked about the feasibility of visiting 35 churches each day for 12 days, the rector reckoned, “With them all being in close proximity to one another, I don’t think there'll be any issue with that. Patricia has done out a route planner for every church, linking them all up, one after the other, based on the best routes available.

“Bear in mind that I can’t take the tractor on a motorway and the route goes all over Northern Ireland.

“All of the roads I have to take to get to each church is marked out for me, so all I have to do is follow the map. Some days are busier than others, but that’s okay.

“The only problem I really see is that when I go to a church, there may be people there to welcome me. If so, I can’t be rude; I’ll have to spend a bit of time there.

“But most times I’d imagine it will just be a case of me jumping out of the cab, taking a quick selfie beside the church notice board to prove I was there, and then driving on.

“But there might be some there on some occasions. And if so, great; hopefully they’ll be queuing up to hand me £20 notes and I’ll then have to spend five minutes shoveling them into the cab!”

Although he was smiling as he said that, the two-fold purpose of this whole venture is indeed to raise money, which will be split 50/50 between SANDS NI (the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity) and the St Mark’s Buildings and Repair Fund.

Why these two beneficiaries? Well, 2026 is St Mark’s. Portadown’s 200th anniversary, which is quite a landmark. And as well as being a noted lay-preacher, St Mark’s parishioner Steven Guy is SANDS NI’s Network Coordinator.

“I'd love to meet as many people as possible, just to say hello and include them in the selfie. And if they want to make a small donation, that will be great,” said the rector who, in keeping with the venture’s title, will be wearing a clerical collar every inch of the way as he makes his way along the roads into the hamlets, villages, towns and cities of counties Armagh, Antrim, Down, Derry/Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone where local parishes have made their own arrangements as to how to welcome him.

“I'll be starting at eight o’clock each morning and finishing as close to eight o’clock at night as I can manage,” the rector said.

Explaining some of the many problems with which she has had to contend in attempting to plan these highly complicated journeys, route-planner Patricia said, “I’ve consulted with a lot of other people all over the country after discovering the limitations of maps alone. Because they’re familiar with their own areas, local people know shortcuts that don’t show up on the map and in some cases they’ve been able to cut miles off these journeys.

“Of course, every time I’ve learned about one of these shortcuts, I’ve then had to add that change – and that isn’t always as straightforward as it maybe sounds!

“The important thing is that he ends up where he’s meant to be for his overnight stops. And that’s not just a matter of him having a bed – there has to be secure accommodation for a very expensive, brand new tractor, too.

“I've allowed for him doing two four-hour work periods, plus one more of two hours each of the 12 days – 8am to noon, 1pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm. The two one-hour breaks are for food, the toilet, allowing him to stretch his legs and maybe have a brief chat with whoever happens to be there.

“The route has been planned based on him driving at an average speed of 30mph, though he, of course, insists that he can go faster than that!”

The rector said, “Having started on Sunday, May 22, I finish on Friday, June 3. Some churches are putting me up overnight, at other times I’ll be staying in a B&B and on one occasion I’ll be sleeping overnight at our family's farm in Rathfriland.

“This is not being done on a diocese by diocese or county by county basis. Instead it’s all about the shortest, quickest routes, so sometimes I’ll be in and then out of different dioceses, traveling back and forward between two of them.

“There are some very long hauls up to the north-west and over to Fermanagh where there are a lot of very awkward-to-get-at rural churches.”

Pointing to one particularly difficult stretch, route-planner Patricia pointed out that getting to Priory Church, Killadeas, near Lough Erne is going to entail briefly crossing the border into Co Cavan. Permission for this has been secured.

Asked how he was feeling as he left on the first leg – Portadown to South Down – the rector replied, “While part of me is thinking this could be really exciting, another part of thinking it could be longer than I’d imagined, so I just have to just watch that I'm not spending more time than I can afford at any one place!”

When asked if he had a target figure in mind, he said, “I don’t like setting targets because you could end up being disappointed if you fail to reach them. So rather than setting a figure, I have learned that if God is with me, wants me to do this and the purpose is in keeping with His will, then I can trust Him to encourage people to be generous.

“I'm excited about the whole thing because I believe it’s going to be intriguing. I say that because some people have already contacted me to ask, ‘What time are you coming to our church?’

“Last Monday I took a funeral at which I met a couple from Clabby, away down in Fermanagh. Talking to them, I discovered that he organises an annual tractor run for his church. Meanwhile, his wife wanted to know what sandwiches I like?

“When I told her egg and onion with salad cream, she promised to have those ready on the day I’m due there!”

He then admitted, “Some people I’ve told that story to said that if I’m going to be eating egg and onion sandwiches as I drive round Northern Ireland, it’s maybe a good job I’ll be in the cab on my own!”

He added, “I’ve a big sign on the back of the tractor, so as I go from place to place, people will certainly know what it’s all about.”

The big, brand new New Holland T7 210 has been kindly loaned by Burkes of Cornascriebe, between Portadown and Markethill.

Online donations can be made at sandsni.enthuse.com