Armagh and District Floral Art Society celebrates 40 years

FORMER committee members, patron Lady Christine Eames, NIGFAS area president Liz Manning and chairperson Marretta Coleman joined Armagh and District Floral Art Society members and guests to celebrate the Ruby Anniversary in style with a buffet supper and floral art demonstration at the Armagh City Hotel on Monday, May 9.

Committee members each brought their skills in baking, sugar craft, flower arranging and papercraft to produce the decorations for the event to include the programmes, celebration cake and unique souvenir gift bags.

After a warm welcome by the chairperson, Marie Cairns, was joined by NIGFAS area president, Liz Manning and members to jointly cut the celebration cake which had been made by president Pauline White and decorated by Ina Crawford. Liz Manning proposed a toast to the Armagh and District Floral Art Society.

Following a delicious buffet supper and the president’s account of the club’s history since its inauguration, Colleen Hamill, area demonstrator from Randalstown, presented an array of designs entitled ‘Lets Celebrate’ culminating in a spectacular red display.

The event concluded with a raffle of the beautiful floral designs and a special vote of thanks to the committee, demonstrator and the Armagh City Hotel by Lady Eames.

Former president, Linda Lyons, honoured by presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.

Each attendee was delighted to take home the unique souvenir gift bag created by Marie Cairns and the committee, to match the occasion.

Several members and guests were recipients of lovely floral designs.

If you wish to learn flower arranging or improve existing skills, the new season starts on Monday, September 5, in St Mark’s Church Hall, The Mall, Armagh.