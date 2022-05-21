Getting arty at annual craft fair

ARMAGH’S Market Place Theatre will transform into a vibrant hub of high-quality craft, art and design activity on May 28.

The day sees the return of the Armagh Craft Fair for its tenth anniversary year to the wonderful surroundings of The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre in Armagh.

With an exciting programme of creative activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy, making this year’s craft fair a date for your diary.

Visitors can shop at thirty craft stalls from makers nationwide, experience traditional and contemporary craft demonstrations with some hands-on craft making opportunities. You will find printed and woven textiles, jewellery, wood, fine art, leather, glass, soaps, candles, ceramics and artisan foods.

Children will enjoy getting creative at the FREE drop-in art sessions throughout the day making this fun event a must for all families.

Live musical performances during the fair will keep you entertained as you shop for beautiful craft products, relax with a refreshing drink or simply enjoy the atmosphere. The Market Place looks forward to celebrating 10 years of this wonderful fair with all the talented makers and visitors.

This year’s Craft Fair will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm at The Market Place Theatre. Entrance is free, as are all craft demonstrations.

For further information, bookings and to download the full programme go to www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre You can also follow developments on Facebook (www.facebook.com/marketplacearmagh) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/mptarmagh) for the latest information and video previews.