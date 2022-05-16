Three months ban for city motorist

A 48-YEAR-OLD Armagh motorist has been banned from driving for three months at the city’s Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry after he was detected using a vehicle without insurance and MOT.

Alexander Mills, of Dobbin Street, came to police attention on November 27, last year, after a routine patrol stopped a Ford Galaxy vehicle at Railway Street in Armagh.

Checks showed the MOT on the vehicle had expired in April 2021 and it transpired the defendant’s insurance had been cancelled on September 30, last year.

A barrister representing Mills said his client instructs he had previously been insured on a friend’s policy and “he wasn’t aware that policy had been cancelled”.

In relation to the MOT, the barrister said the defendant had moved house and had not received the notification.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter – who remarked it was the defendant’s second conviction for no insurance – said while he would give him credit for his guilty plea, the “responsibility clearly lies with him”.

In addition to the disqualification for the insurance offence, Mills was fined £200 and a further fine of £50 was applied for having no vehicle test certificate, along with a £15 offender levy.