Police appeal after three officers are injured in collision

POLICE are appealing for information after three police officers were injured following a road traffic collision shortly before 12.55am on Sunday, 15th May in the Armagh area.

Sergeant Green said: “The collision occurred in the Culdee Street area of Armagh and involved a police vehicle and a red Ford Transit van.

“Shortly before the collision, officers had spotted the van travelling at excessive speed from College Street to Abbey Street.

“Police stopped the van in the Culdee Street area.

“When an officer exited their vehicle to speak with the van driver it collided with the police car and made off towards Upper Irish Street.

“Some damage was caused to the police vehicle and the three officers have sustained neck and back pain due to the impact of the collision.

“This incident is a prime example of dangerous driving and it could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public.

“The male driver is still outstanding at this time and our enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash-cam, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 109 of 15/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”