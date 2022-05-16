Disorderly man warned 'he will be going to jail' if he reoffends

A 25-YEAR-OLD Armagh man who acted disorderly on two occasions within the space of four months has had his sentence deferred until January 2023.

Patrick McCann, of Banbrook Hill, appeared before Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry for sentencing on two counts of disorderly behaviour.

McCann came to police attention around 1.30am on August 29, last year, after officers on mobile patrol passed Devlin’s Bar and observed a vast number of between 30 and 40 people exiting the premises.

Police spoke with the defendant and he told officers to “f**k off”.

McCann’s speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet and he was heard saying: “Wait until he comes out”.

Police warned the defendant about his language and behaviour and a short time later he was observed punching a shop shutter and officers cautioned him for disorderly behaviour.

On December 29, last year, at 2.15am, police were at Railway Street in Armagh dealing with an unrelated matter when they observed the defendant shouting obscenities outside a bar.

The court was told he became aggressive and was agitated and had to be restrained for his safety and others.

McCann continued to shout obscenities for an hour and the court heard police had no choice but to arrest him.

A prosecution lawyer told the court, the defendant “does have a large record”.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter remarked McCann has 53 previous convictions.

McCann’s solicitor told the court the overall majority of offending would be linked to his client’s abuse of alcohol.

“This man isn’t addicted to alcohol, he’s really someone who can’t handle alcohol.

“He instructs he had a row with an acquaintance. He acted in an inappropriate way.”

McCann’s defence stated his client has now obtained full-time employment which involves him working in London and he only returns to Armagh every two or three weeks.

“On this occasion he has come back with plenty of money in his pocket and fallen in with acquaintances,” McCann’s defence stated, before urging the court to let the defendant correct his lifestyle in the way that he has.

“Take a chance on him and defer the sentence for six months. It seems he is addressing underlying issues and getting his act together,” McCann’s defence added.

Deputy District Judge Prenter said he was prepared to give McCann one further chance for the court to monitor him and deferred sentencing for nine months.

Adjourning the case until January 23, next year, the deputy district judge warned the defendant: “If there is anything in these nine months, you will be going to jail”.