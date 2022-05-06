Sloan's Coffee Shop wins 'best' in County Armagh title

SLOAN'S Coffee Shop in Loughgall is celebrating after winning ‘Café/Bistro of the year’ in the County Armagh Regional category at the annual Food Awards Northern Ireland ceremony.

“We are delighted that we have been selected as the winner of the County Armagh Café/Bistro of the Year category in ‘The Food Awards Northern Ireland 2022’. It is a great honour for us and we would like to take the opportunity of thanking all of our lovely staff and customers," said

proud proprietor Heather McQueen.



The winners were revealed at an elegant ceremony held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Monday last week (April 25).



The Food Awards Northern Ireland recognises the success of local professionals and establishments, such as top restaurants, gastro pubs, coffee shops, producers and chefs amongst others that do their best to provide us with fresh dishes and unique flavours.



Several of the awards were split into local regions to ensure the diverse ranges of businesses from across Northern Ireland are recognised

for their exceptional. work.



Sloan’s Coffee Shop last won the County Armagh ‘Café / Bistro of the year’ category in 2018.

Unfortunately no awards took place in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.