Gilfresh primed for growth after investment in Loughgall facilities

LOUGHGALL food company Gilfresh Produce has invested in new facilities and technology that will allow it to increase production to meet rising demand for locally sourced fresh food.

The investment was supported by Danske Bank.

Gilfresh Produce is a family run company established by the Gilpin family over 50 years ago.

The company has an experienced team of nearly 130 staff dedicated to the delivery of fresh produce of the finest quality to customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

The business supplies a range of customers that includes most large supermarkets, food processors, wholesalers and convenience channels.

Gilfresh invested in the expansion of its production facility during Covid-19, initially to allow the processing of fresh food to continue under strict social distancing requirements. The additional production and staging space it created is now enabling Gilfresh to streamline its processes and extend its season.

Danske Bank has also provided a significant funding package to enable the company to take advantage of increased demand for local fresh produce, with investment being made in new technology needed to automate additional processes.

William Gilpin, Managing Director of Gilfresh, said: “Our vegetable processing business plays a significant role in the Northern Ireland food chain. Danske Bank assisted Gilfresh with the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic presented and also helped us prepare for the next part of our journey as we endeavour to become even more efficient and environmentally friendly.

“We have a long and much valued relationship with Danske Bank, and are thankful to our relationship manager, Fiona King, who has taken the time to really understand the needs of our business, especially during the last two years.

“This has been a great asset to our management team."

Fiona King, Corporate Banking Manager at Danske Bank said: “Gilfresh is an essential indirect supplier of fresh food to Northern Ireland homes and during Covid we wanted to help ensure the security of supply was not compromised.

“As a result of the investment made during this time, the business has emerged stronger. We’ve worked with Gilfresh for many years and are pleased to have been able to provide a new funding package to help the business on the next stage of its journey."