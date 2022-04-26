Victim of quarry tragedy to be laid to rest

THE man who died in Sunday’s quarry tragedy in Armagh will be laid to rest tomorrow (Wednesday).

Keith Kelly from Ogle Street died during an incident at the quarry close to Navan Fort shortly after 3pm on Sunday (April 24).

A family death notice stated he had died suddenly.

Keith was the beloved son of Margaret and the late Patrick (RIP) and loving brother to Paul, Patricia, Louise and Shane, Ogle Street.

Keith's remains will repose at his brother Paul’s home, Killuney Manor until removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to St Patrick’s Cathedral for 11.00am requiem mass burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.

The death notice stated, “Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law Sam and John, sister in law Ann, nephews, Neil, Jamie and Michael, niece Claire and the entire family circle.

“Wake for family and close friends only please.”

A police spokesperson said Mr Kelly’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

She said, “Police responded to a report in relation to a man in the water in the Navan Fort Road area of Armagh shortly before 3.10pm on Sunday, April 24.

“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the man’s body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Local Councillor Sam Nicholson expressed his shock and sadness at the tragedy.

He said, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.

Alliance Assembly election candidate Jackie Coade also expressed her sadness,“Such a shocking and tragic incident in our community of Armagh.”