Roná is aiming to scale the heights for Richhill charity

MISS Northern Ireland Finalist Roná Mallon is aiming to conquer the Mourne mountains as part of a fundraiser for a local charity.

The charity, incredABLE, whose headquarters is located on the Portadown Road, Richhill, offers day opportunities for young people with autism and learning disabilities, with the aim of providing them with work experience and opportunities to socialise, so that they can have greater confidence in their day-to-day lives.

One of the opportunities for work that the charity provides is making and selling lollies, an initiative that started in March of last year, where under minimal supervision, trainees learn to take orders, make new designs, make the chocolate needed and even package the products themselves.

Ms Mallon, 24, aims to hike all 15 peaks of the Mourne Mountains in a single day as part of the gruelling 'Mourne Wall Challenge Walk', a route totalling roughly 31km.

The date of the event has yet to be confirmed, with a decision to be made between April 30 or May 2, with weather forecasts being the deciding factor.

On the upcoming challenge, she reflected: "The Mourne Wall Walk will be a big physical challenge for me, even though I'm an avid hiker. But that's kind of the point of it. I wanted to experience some small part of the challenge that these young people face every day."

Working as a Special Needs Teacher in Dungannon, Ms Mallon was first made aware of incredABLE by her students, who would attend the charity's events during the Summer.

"This is a massive part of my life, and I'm lucky to have found a career in something I adore. There is still such a lack of provisions for special needs in this country, so I feel it's important to do whatever I can to help."

She became a volunteer for the organisation last year but found it difficult to attend many events during the week due to her job.

Hoping to do more she entered the Miss Northern Ireland competition, an optional part of which is to support a charity of the contestant's choosing, in a bid to use the competition as a platform to raise awareness for special needs in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on incredABLE, she said: ”As a charity, the work they do is so life changing, so anything we can do to make more people aware of that and to recognise that is so important.”

Alannah Heslip, responsible for day-to-day operations at the incredABLE made Enterprise hub ensures all of the team will be supporting Roná and the trainees were simply delighted to hand over some specially customised Miss Northern Ireland Belgian Chocolate lollies.

She said, “All our incredABLE trainees are involved in every aspect of daily operations from brand merchandising and design, to production, packaging, marketing and sales. Adopting this co-design approach ensures our incredABLE trainees move on with enhanced confidence, motivation and self-esteem, as well as with a portfolio of skills-based assessment. We all really want to see incredABLE-Y made grow and expand this area of vital provision.”

Ms Mallon is encouraging friends, family, and anyone interested to come out to the Mourne Mountains on the day of the walk to take part, whether for the full route or smaller, less demanding sections of it.

If you would like to learn more about incredABLE, please visit their website at https://incredable.org.uk



To support Roná’s fundraiser visit https://gofund.me/c0952534