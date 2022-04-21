Fewer drug users in Trust area

CANNABIS and cocaine are the most popular substance taken by drug users in the Southern Trust area.

Of the 213 registered drug users in the Trust area, just over 40% admitted daily usage while 45% admitted to weekly intake.

Cannabis was the most commonly used drug in the Trust area with over 60% reporting taking it followed by cocaine at 33%.

Those aged between 18-25 years recorded the highest number of drug users while some 23% were under the age of 18.

The Department of Health published “Statistics from the Northern Ireland Substance Misuse Database: 2020/21 reveals that of the 213 drug users in the Southern Trust area, 148 were males and 65 females.

This is the lowest number of drug users in the Trust area recorded in the past six years.

In Northern Ireland in 2020/21, a total of 2,920 clients were recorded on the Substance Misuse Database as having presented to services for problem substance misuse.

More than one-third of clients presented to services indicating problem drug use only (36.0%, 1,052); a similar proportion presented indicating problem alcohol use only (35.9%, 1,047); 28.1% of clients presented to services indicating both drug and alcohol misuse (821 clients).

The majority of clients were male. Just over a quarter of clients presenting to treatment for either drugs only, or for drugs & alcohol, were female (26.7% & 25.8% respectively). However, more than two-fifths of clients presenting to treatment for problem alcohol use only were female (44.9%).

Around two-fifths of clients presenting to treatment were aged 26-39 years for both drug misuse only (40.7%), and for drug & alcohol misuse (39.4%); however clients accessing services for misuse of alcohol only tended to be in older age-groups with around two-thirds(67.5%) being 40 years and over.

Cannabis was the most commonly used drug with almost two-thirds of clients who use drugs reporting taking it (61.0%), this was followed by Cocaine (42.4%); Benzodiazepines (23.4%) and Pregabalin (15.7%).

Around one in ten drug use clients reported ever having injected (11.4%); of those who had injected, around a quarter (27.2%) reported having shared injecting equipment at some time.

Of those clients presenting to services for drug misuse, three-fifths indicated daily use (59.9%); of those clients attending for problem alcohol use, two-fifths (41.8%) indicated daily consumption of alcohol.