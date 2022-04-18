Young boy at centre of rescue drama in Tandragee

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy had a lucky escape at the weekend after he became trapped underneath a large rock in the Cusher River at Tandragee.

Firefighters attended the incident in the Woodview Park area of the town after a call was received by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at around 3.40pm on Saturday.

Four fire appliances - one from Portadown and Banbridge and two from Lurgan, along with two fire officers - were quickly on the scene and the child, who was trapped from the knee down, was rescued and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a report was received in relation to the concern for the safety of a boy in the Woodview Park area of the town at 3.20pm.

“Officers attended along with other emergency services and the boy was rescued from the water.”

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.”

It is understood the child’s injuries were not serious and he was treated for leg pain and the effects of being in the cold water.

Independent Unionist Councillor Paul Berry said he was thankful emergency services were able to rescue the young boy from a stretch of the river in the Old Gilford Road area of the town, which is known locally as the Bears Cave.

“It was very concerning with the reports, but with the swift and professional help of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the remaining emergency services, we were all relieved when he was rescued from the river.

“Like all rivers, they can be very dangerous in locations and especially the Cusher River, with a very strong flow full of dangers, and I would appeal for people to stay clear of the river.

“The local community wish the young lad a speedy recovery and are thankful he was rescued and is safe - this could have been much worse.

“I would salute the Fire Service personnel who risked their lives to save others. It is a reminder of their dangerous job and for that we commend and salute them, including the other emergency teams who were on site on Saturday,” Councillor Berry said.