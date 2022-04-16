Magnificent achievement as Gareth shatters Irish record

THE Anglo-Celtic Plate 100k – regarded as being a 'classic ultra race' - is one of the most challenging events in UK long-distance running.

And Tandragee athlete Gareth King shone in the April 3, 2022 ACP by virtue of having shattered his own personal best time by 25 minutes, thereby becoming the fastest Irishman ever to have run 100 km.

His time of 6 hours 47 minutes and 33 seconds made him the only Irish athlete to have completed that distance in under 7 hours. A truly magnificent achievement.

Running at an average speed of 6.32 minutes per mile, he managed to slash a whopping 25 minutes off his own NI and Ulster record, set in the 2021 Anglo-Celtic Plate which had been staged in Ireland. It also bettered the previous Irish record, set in 2014, by a massive 15 minutes.

And as if that wasn't enough for one day, his Herculean efforts also helped the NI and Ulster Men's team to the bronze medal.

This latest ACP event took place over a course made up of 2.381km loops in the wonderful North Inch Park near Perth in Central Scotland. It was reckoned to be a fast course – and Gareth certainly ensured it lived up to its pre-event billing.

His post-run assessment was, “It's a beautiful location and it was an incredible day. What a huge honour to get to do this; I'm very grateful.”

His gratitude is wholly understandable, for at one stage it had looked like he might not be able to take part. The reason? Three weeks before the event his wife Emma broke her leg.

Expressing his indebtedness to his wife, their four children and his mother-in-law Eda Sandra Martin for their efforts in having made his participation possible, he stressed their contribution by saying, “It's only because they rallied together that I was able to make the trip. If it wasn't for their help in looking after Emma while I was away I couldn't have gone.”

Gareth's on-the-day race plan also clearly worked a treat, witness those magnificent record-smashing times.

He said, “I planned to go out in a similar way as last year at Mondello, though because I felt I was in better shape this time I lifted the pace overall.

“That worked really well and thankfully I didn't drop off too much at the end.”

Nor was that the only plus, for as he explained, “Fuelling felt great; no stomach issues on tailwind and I only used one sis gel, so no solid food at all.”

As well as having finished 4th, his personal best time and the resultant Northern Ireland and Irish 100k records were, in his words, “just mind-blowing.”

Ditto the fact that his efforts played a huge part in NI & Ulster team having landed that bronze medal, though displaying typical modesty he omitted to even mention his personal contribution.

Instead he said, “It was such a proud moment to run with a great bunch of people and to see Gus [Irvine] make his 100k debut for NI with an outstanding run, Tim [Brownlie] get himself out of a dark moment and finishing strongly, Johnny [Breen] and Dave [Andrews] who were as solid as ever and Richard [Duffy] - top man - who was looking very strong but then had foot problems which unfortunately ended his race at 34 miles.”

Just to round off a memorable day, Johnny and Gareth were presented with the individual awards for first to finish is the Over 50s and Over 40s categories respectively.

Nor did Gareth omit to mention the performance of Karen Wilson, the NI & Ulster team's only female competitor, whose running he described as having been “awesome”.

“She ran her heart out - as she always does,” he added, before lauding the race crew, whom he described as being “the most important people in the race.”

“Sammy, Adrian, Susan, Janice - you're all legends!” Gareth said.

He then went on to thank “NIURA (Northern Ireland Ultra Running Association) and Adrian Daye for giving me another opportunity to do this again”, adding, “I loved every step.”

There was thanks, too, for “Alan at A. Hoey Memorials and Ken and Mark at Mid-Ulster Granite for their financial help and support which is very much appreciated.”

His closing comment was an emotional one.

“I said I'd give it everything, that I'd give it my best shot and I've done that,” he shared. “To God be the glory for keeping me healthy and strong.

“So that's it for another year at the ACP. Not sure what's next, but I'm looking forward to the rest of the year after I get these legs sorted!”