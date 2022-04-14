Suspended jail for harassing female

A 45-YEAR-OLD Portadown man who called at the home of his ex-partner while on strict bail conditions has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Keith Leslie Wilkinson, of Village Walk, appeared before Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry last Tuesday, for sentencing on a charge of harassment.

Wilkinson came to police attention at 9.40pm on February 4, this year, after officers were tasked to an address at Mullanasilla Road, Richhill, following a report by his ex-partner that he was at her door talking to her.

The court was told the defendant had been on strict bail conditions and was not to be talking to his ex-partner.

When police arrived at the address, Wilkinson had already left and the injured party informed police he had also contacted her earlier that day via phone.

Wilkinson was arrested in relation to the offences and a prosecuting lawyer informed the court there was an application for a Restraining Order.

A barrister representing the defendant said the offence was committed around the time when Wilkinson had been experiencing issues with his mental health.

In mitigation, the defence barrister said his client had entered a plea of guilty at the earliest time.

District Judge Bernie Kelly described it as “a serious charge” and said while there is nothing of a similar nature in recent years, he is entitled to credit for his guilty plea which saved the injured party from having to give evidence in court.

“On the downside, he did not co-operate with Probation Service,” the district judge said, before adding: “There is only one penalty I can impose”.

Wilkinson was sentenced to three months imprisonment which was suspended for two years.

The district judge warned the defendant that should he commit any further offences during this time, the case will be revisited.

A two year Restraining Order was also put in place preventing Wilkinson from contacting the injured party.