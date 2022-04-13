Armagh County Show makes return after Covid disruption

THE Armagh County Agricultural Show and Country Festival will return on Saturday, June 11 for their slightly delayed 175th show.

Taking place in the beautiful surroundings of Gosford Forest Park, close to the village of Markethill the show is one of the longest-running in Ireland - with a report of a Show being held in the City of Armagh as far back as 1829.

The show celebrates agriculture, local food and rural life.

However, the active and hardworking show committee make every effort to cater for all tastes and interests of the thousands of visitors that attend the event each year and the programme is constantly updated to reflect and respond to those interests.

A brief list of the main attractions at the Armagh Show are as follows: Livestock Classes; Equestrian Events; Home Industries; Food Village; Vintage Displays Trade Stands and other attractions.

Entries for the cattle classes will close on May 31, entry fee £10 (unless otherwise stated) online entry £8

Prize Money in Cattle Classes: 1st - £40 2nd - £25 3rd - £10.00 (unless otherwise stated)

Prize Money will not be paid out on Show Day

All entries must be accompanied by the appropriate fee and returned to the show office.

A parade of cattle prize winners takes place at 2.30pm on show day..

Entries for the Equestrian Section are now open open and will close on Wednesday, June 1. All entries must be accompanied by payment to be accepted.

If not entering online completed entry forms and fees marked “Equestrian” to be posted to: Armagh County Show Office Unit 2 & 3 Armagh Business Centre, Loughgall Road, Armagh, BT61 7NH

Please note: If posting forms and fees they must be received seven days before.

Entries for the Poultry Section close on Wednesday 1st June.

All entries must be accompanied by payment to be accepted.

If not entering online completed entry forms and fees to be posted to the Armagh Show Office (see address abive).

Livestock are to enter via the gate on the Tandragee Road.

Gates open at 7.30 am. Judging will commence at 10.00am

Vehicles to be parked as directed by stewards.

Entries for the Home Industries section close on Tuesday, May 31.

All entries must be accompanied by payment to be accepted.

Home Industries Secretary - Mrs Karen Graham

Stewards: Mrs Wendy Montgomery, Mrs Ann Gilmore, Mrs Denise Philips, Mrs Helen Strong,

Mrs Margaret Moore, Mrs Barbara Robinson, Mrs Colora Hamilton, Mrs Jill Cregan, Mrs Flo McCall.

Entries should be submitted as directed below.

CRAFT SECTION exhibits be left in HI marquee between 2pm and 6pm on Thursday, 9th June.

BAKING, GARDENING and ISA QUALIFYING exhibits to be left in HI marquee between 2pm and 5pm on Friday 10th June

Judging in ALL SECTIONS will take place on Friday evening 10th June when only stewards and judges will be admitted to the Marquee

Security will be provided on both evenings.

The decision of the judges as to the merit of exhibits shall in all cases be final.

For more details on all sections or to enter online see the website ww.armaghshow.com