Ulster Scots community group annual concert set for return

MID-Armagh Community Network is staging its annual concert on Friday (April 8).

Due to the Covid pandemic it has been two years since the Markethill based Ulster-Scots community group held their annual concert, and they are delighted to finally be back.

The concert will be taking place in Market Place Theatre, Armagh on Friday, April 8 at 7.30pm.

The group runs weekly classes in fiddle, accordion, highland dance and drama from September through to June annually.

There are well over 100 students receiving tuition in this year’s Music, Dance & Drama Program and all students will be performing on the night.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy on the evening with a 70 strong fiddle orchestra playing traditional jigs, reels and marches, hymns and orange tunes.

Highland dancers provide a visual and energetic display fusing traditional dance with a modern theatrical twist.

This year the group introduced a drama group which has been very popular, and students will be performing a short musical theatre play and a few scenes from Dan Gordon’s Pat and Plain series, “The Boat Factory”.

Please come along and support the group. If you have not been before, you will be impressed by the talent of all those on stage and will have an entertaining evening.

The group has recently started a community choir for anyone from secondary school age upwards.

Practice takes place on Thursday evening between 5-6pm at their hall, 32 Main Street, Markethill.

Everyone will be made very welcome.

There are still some concert tickets available from the theatre box office or telephone MACN on 07835 722 038.

MACN are supported by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and The Ulster-Scots Agency.