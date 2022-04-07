Tenders are sought for restoration of Mall wall

THE start of work to restore the badly damaged wall and railings at Armagh Mall West has moved a significant step closer.

It is one of two major projects for which Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has invited tenders.

The first is for experts capable of undertaking the highly specialised restoration of historic stone and railings on Armagh Mall West, one of the best known and most central features situated right at the heart of what, since the 5th century, has been Ireland's ecclesiastical capital.

The closing date for the receipt of completed tender documents is 12 noon on Good Friday (April 15).

The second is for a contractor capable of carrying out sports pitch maintenance. That, too, is an area of expertise requiring a high degree of specialisation. That will be a lucrative contract for the successful bidder to secure.

The closing date for the receipt of completed tender documents in this case is 12 noon on Monday, April 25.

The famous stone wall and decorative railings suffered major damage on January 11, 2021 followed an incident in which a lorry shed its load, the suggestion at the time having been that its cargo was dislodged by overhanging tree branches.

The result was considerable damage to the masonry, much of which was smashed by the falling load, and the railings being twisted so badly that they were deemed to be irreparable.

Given the exacting and highly skilled nature of the work that will be required if these features are to be restored to their former glory, this will be an expensive job.

However, just how costly – and who exactly will be footing the bill - remains to be seen; as yet ABC Borough Council has not divulged figures.

In the past 15 months Alderman Jim Speers and his UUP colleague on the council, Councillor Sam Nicholson, have been to the fore in pressing to have this repair work carried out.

And on learning of confirmation of the council's invitation for tenders to be submitted, Alderman Speers told the Gazette, “I have spoken to council about this on many occasions, as has my colleague, Sam Nicholson.

“But there were legal issues regarding responsibility for the damage.

“Thankfully it's now sorted and council is now in a position to go ahead. After what has been a long wait, it's good to finally see things moving in the right direction. I certainly welcome that.”