'They told me my arm was too long to be a disabled athlete and joked I should maybe cut my finger off'

An Armagh para-athlete has been left heartbroken after being denied the chance of competing in the Commonwealth Games over “disgusting” red tape.

Eoin Duffy has been training relentlessly for the past three years.

He had been looking forward to representing Northern Ireland at the sporting showcase at Birmingham when it kicks off at the end of July.

But he has been refused the necessary accreditation to take part because, to put it simply, his disability was not deemed severe enough.

In fact, Eoin says he was told that his arm, the affected limb, is “too long” by a centimetre.

And he alleged that one of those who conducted the assessment in Dubai actually joked with him about cutting off his finger in order to secure a T47 classification needed to bag his place.

Eoin - who had travelled to the Middle East with Athletics NI’s athlete development lead Tom Reynolds and coach Adam McMullen - says he is devastated that his dream has become a nightmare.

And while an appeal is being lodged - and his team are confident it will rule in his favour - it will not be heard in time to see the anguished athlete Birmingham-bound.

“I feel absolutely disgusted,” Eoin told the Ulster Gazette. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The up-and-coming Armagh sportsman, who is now 25, got into athletics three years ago, his event the 100 metres.

It has required sheer guts, skill and determination, and, upon speaking to him, it is evident that here is a young man who is driven and totally committed and dedicated to his cause.

“You would classify me as a para-athlete,” explained Eoin. “I train at Belfast at the Mary Peters Track and sometimes at Jordanstown University Track.

“I got into this three years ago with dreams of making the Paralympics and Commonwealth Games and major competitions like that. I would have an upper arm disability. I was born with it, it doesn’t really have a name.

“When I first started, I think it was maybe a few months, I had to go and get a classification done. That means you go and you see some people from the IPC (International Paralympic Committee). You go and see their medical experts. They do measurements and stuff and just look at your disability to put you into different classes.

“The class I was looking was T47. I was medically put into a classification called T47. That was nationally classified; I was in Dublin about three years ago.

“Fast-forward, I was training for the last three years, six days a week, in the gym, on the track, doing everything. I’ve been to some international competitions. There were a lot of competitions in England last year. I went to Malta and competed there. And this was all to get my time down so I could run in the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland.

“Recently we were looking very, very good for the Commonwealth Games. We were sitting in seventh or eighth, so we were going to qualify. We were right up there. And all we needed to do was get an international classification.”

So off the three went to Dubai and, while coach Adam returned to Northern Ireland earlier and eagerly awaited news, Eoin and Tom were prepared for the process.

Eoin says the classification should have been in the bag, a fait accompli as it were.

But it was not. Far from it.

And what was to follow came as a crushing blow to everything he has worked so hard for.

“If you ever see me my disability is clear, you can see it,” said Eoin. “My left arm is a lot shorter than my right. So I just needed to gain an international classification and that was it. So I was in Dubai in two races before and I won silver and bronze, and then I was timed for the classification.

“I had Tom, the performance lead from Athletics NI, with me. We thought we are going to be in and out in 15 minutes. I think we were there for an hour-and-a-half and some of the measurements they did was an absolute disgrace. We were shell-shocked.

“There’s three of my fingers on my left hand that are crossed over. They are permanently like that. One, my index finger, it’s the one that is straight and has a bit of movement. The way they did the measurement I was out by about one centimetre. They said you can’t be put into a class because you’re out by one centimetre.

“The Athletics NI lead was sitting saying ‘this is a disgrace. What’s going on here? How can you say that he is disadvantaged by one centimetre?’.

“The difference was between my fingers being turned in and the one finger that’s straight. That was the difference they did. Tom said, ‘so if he had broken his index finger yesterday and it was crossed over would he have got it?’ and they said ‘yeah’.

“Then the classifier made a disgusting joke. I didn’t even realise he had made it. He turned around and said, ‘Why don’t you cut it off?’. It was disgusting.

“We had to go all the way to Dubai for the international classification. This was like my passport. I needed to get this to do the major events like the Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.

“So what they have done to me now is they’ve taken away the Commonwealth Games, just stripped it away.”

While Eoin would have been running for Northern Ireland, he says the athletics bodies on the island of Ireland work closely together for the promotion of sport.

But now it seems that, for the foreseeable future, running, regardless of any jurisdiction, has been ruled out.

“Paralympics Ireland are absolutely disgusted,” he added.

“We’ve put in an appeal. We were meant to be going to it. I’m on the long-list. Athletics NI do all these lists from potential athletes and I was on the long-list. We were convinced that we were going to make it.

“We were sitting on seventh or eighth and the first seven would go. Most of the time, out of all the seven, either some of them are injured or some just don’t go. So we were 95% sure we were going to go to the Commonwealth Games.

“But this has been completely taken away from me. I’ve no chance now.”

In order to be in with a chance of competing in the Birmingham Games, which run from July 28 until August 8, Eoin’s name has to be put forward and everything must be in order.

The deadline to qualify is April 25, so everything must be submitted by that time.

The devastating blow dealt in Dubai, however, means that all the pieces are not there to proceed.

The final piece of his journey’s jigsaw cannot be slotted into place because Eoin’s disability does not match the picture on the IPC’s box.

And the appeal which could make all the difference will not make all the difference because it will be all too little too late.

“If that appeal was in the next week maybe that would be fine, but that never happens,” explained Eoin.

“I’ve been talking to plenty of people and they say the appeal can take maybe two to three months.”

And bang goes Birmingham, with the next Commonwealth Games not calendared for another four years in the summer of 2026.

For Eoin, that seems as far away in time as it is in miles when Victoria in Australia will host.

For three years, he has been giving it his all and cannot believe what has come to pass.

He even had a taste of what was to come when staying in Dubai, sharing accommodation with other hopefuls.

Said Eoin: “There’s a lot of major events on, so next year you could have Europeans and the World Championships. They are pretty big, but the thing for me is the Commonwealth Games. It is one of the biggest competitions in the world.

“I don’t think in the next four years I’ll have as big a competition as the Commonwealth Games.”

He blames red tape and a letter-of-the-law attitude to looking at the small print of an over-complicated and underwhelming rule book while failing to see the bigger picture.

And for Eoin that’s just been too much.

“They didn’t care,” he declared. “They just didn’t care.

“There’s two medical classifiers. One was from Albania, I can’t remember where the other was from. You walk in and chat about the disability. So they asked me how many surgeries have you had, I said ‘I’ve had five surgeries’. They just try and get to know you and then that’s when the

practical happens.

“Basically with my arm, they tried to see what was wrong with it. The measurements they took was absolute madness. At one stage they took a measurement from my shoulder down to my elbow. Now, my arm can’t straighten, it’s kind of bent. They took that, jotted that down, then took another measurement from my elbow down to my finger and added both of them together. And I said, ‘Hold on a second here. That would make my left arm longer than my right, because the measurements you did there was as if my arm was straight’. They took it at two separate points and added it together and said, ‘That’s in the rules’. But that makes no sense. I said, ‘You’re trying to tell me my left arm is longer than my right?’

“We were in the room for an hour-and-a-half and they just went, ‘ah sorry’. And I went, ‘I’ve trained three years for this, I’ve pushed myself every single day and all you can do is say sorry?’.

“The rules are completely wrong. Some of the measurements, they were like, ‘there’s nothing we can do, it’s the rules’.

“I told them Paralympic sport is meant to be inclusive. It’s meant to be for people like me who don’t fit in anywhere else. Now you’ve told me I don’t have a place anywhere. They couldn’t care.

“Then what they do, if you get a ‘no’ in the first classification, you are basically brought out to the waiting room again and you have to go and see two separate classifiers. But they’re not meant to know that you were refused before. They’re meant to think this is your first time. But they knew straight away.

“I walked in and I was only there for about five minutes. They hardly asked me any questions, did measurements and said, ‘no, you’re not in’, and that was it. So they knew straight away that I was refused.

“I couldn’t even do the next competition. I was there on the 21st and the competition was on the 22nd and I wasn’t allowed to do that because I wasn’t classified.

“The only thing we could hope for is the appeal. We think the appeal will go through because of how ridiculous it is.

“They did me out by one centimetre. Tom said now we have to work in building a case. There’s a lot of T47s in my category that have a less severe disability than me and we have to basically find out information about them.

“It’s like a court case in a sense. You have to put your case across. This is the reason why I should be in this category, because my disability is more severe than other athletes.”

It is difficult to grasp the grief Eoin feels after seeing his golden opportunity lose lustre, to collapse like the proverbial house of cards, his sense of belonging belittled.

“It’s hard to describe,” he confided. “I feel absolutely disgusted. It’s heartbreaking and sometimes I don’t really know how to feel.

“The hotel I was in was a disability hotel, so all the para-athletes were in that hotel. I told my coach when I arrived I actually feel part of something now. There was everyone with a disability, similar to mine, and people in wheelchairs too. It just felt weird. It felt like home. It was nice.

“Once they told me I wasn’t getting my T47 I was trying to book the first flight out of there because I felt shameful. I felt that I wasn’t a part of it any more. I felt as if I was some sort of joke, that I just didn’t fit in any more, and that was probably the hardest thing to take. That I didn’t even feel that I was a part of it.

“They took that away from me.”