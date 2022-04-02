Buskfest back with a bang!

BANGING tunes, big songs and great live entertainment return to the bustling streets of Banbridge this May when its International Busking Festival – BuskFest – returns to the County Down town for the first time since 2019.

A big festival highlight and showcase for Banbridge and Northern Ireland, the hugely popular competitive event attracts visitors from home and abroad and lifts spirits in a town famous for great local music, food, drink and a warm and friendly welcome.

Registration to take part in the electrifying line-up opened on Monday, March 28, when participants of all ages and abilities are invited to pitch in, rock up and play or sing their hearts out in the hope of winning a big cash prize. Budding entertainers and buskers alike are being encouraged to first register online at buskfest.com.

With up to £1,000 available for the overall winner and further prizes available for best band, individual and junior performances – including best performance sponsored by Banbridge Chamber of Commerce and the ‘Spirit of Buskfest’ sponsored by The Boulevard, entrants are urged to get their names in early to be in with a chance to take part.

The competition kicks off on Saturday 21st May from 1pm and runs until 4pm when the heart of Banbridge will be buzzing with musicians, singers, bands, solo artists and street performers. The prizegiving ceremony then moves to Solitude Park where the winners of each category get the chance to perform on stage. There will be food stalls and children’s rides in the park to keep all ages of the family entertained. The evening comes to a close with a special performance by Duke Special, who still holds performing live as one of his great musical passions and will be delighted to entertain the crowds in Banbridge.

BBC Radio Ulster presenter, BuskFest judge and compere Ralph McLean is also returning for this year’s event and commented: “For almost 20 years, the Banbridge International Busking Festival has celebrated the best in on-street entertainment and acted as a catalyst for new and emerging talent who took on the challenge and made their presence felt. This year’s event promises a great day out for everyone.”

He added: “If you haven’t yet visited BuskFest you are guaranteed a fantastic family day out. Enjoy the great atmosphere of the live music, dynamic street theatreand entertainment. As a music lover, I am delighted to be associated with BuskFest again this year.”

Further details about BuskFest including competition rules and registration are available from the event website at buskfest.com