Maison Real Estate closes

MAISON Real Estate in Armagh closes its doors permanently today (Friday, April 1) following the untimely death of its owner Ciaran McGurgan.

The agency made the sad announcement on social media last night, thanking clients, friends and neighbours for their support in recent weeks.

The firm stressed the Dungannon office, owned and operated by Jeremy Baird will continue to trade, but under a new name.

The statement read: “Due to the unexpected bereavement of Mr Ciaran McGurgan Maison Real Estate Armagh will sadly be closing its doors after 8 years on Friday 1st April 2022.

“We would like to thank clients, friends and neighbours for their amazing support over this past few weeks and for all the loyal custom over the years.

“Staff have been working tirelessly over this past week trying to resolve and assure sales and rentals within the Armagh branch and we wish everyone the best with their transactions.

“Please note the Dungannon branch which is independently owned and operated by Jeremy Baird is unaffected and will continue to trade, however in respect to the family we will be retiring the Maison Real Estate name and Jeremy will be continuing under a new brand of Baird Real Estate.

“We would like to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.”