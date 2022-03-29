Explosives accused is granted bail despite police objections

A KEADY man charged in connection with a number of security alerts across County Armagh last year has been granted bail provided a number of conditions are met.

Joseph Kevin Markey, of Tassagh Road, appeared before Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry via videolink from Maghaberry Prison, for the bail application, which had been objected to by police.

The 42-year-old faces a total of 14 charges, which relate to alleged incidents between March 1 and March 26, last year.

Markey faces four counts of making explosives under suspicious circumstances, as well as two counts each of driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, taking a vehicle without authority, causing an explosion likely to endanger life and attempting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

The charges against Markey relate to security alerts in the Castleblayney Road area of Keady, the Newtown Road area of Camlough and the Maghery Road area of Craigavon.

Earlier this year, Markey was granted bail by a District Judge, but it was later overturned after the decision was appealed by the Crown.

At last Tuesday’s court sitting, a police officer objected to the accused being granted bail, citing a number of reasons including concerns the accused would fail to surrender given the lengthy jail sentence he is likely to face if convicted.

Other reasons outlined in opposition to bail were Markey’s close connections to the Republic of Ireland, likelihood to commit further offences, failure to show remorse and the fact he has no settled employment.

The police officer also said the accused had showed a disregard for court orders by allegedly continuing to drive previously while disqualified.

In relation to a new bail address on the outskirts of Armagh which was put forward, the police officer said he did not believe it was suitable given the alleged “criminality around that address” and it was also revealed persons living at the property are currently on police bail.

A barrister representing Markey accepted there may be an issue about the new bail address which had been put forward.

“Police have objected previously to him returning to his home address as that could be where the offences – which are denied – were committed,” his defence stated.

In relation to Markey being able to return to his home address, the police officer told the court, all the accused’s tools are there and it is a remote location.

“We believe it is where the devices were put together,” the police officer added.

Highlighting that his client has been in custody for almost a year, Markey’s defence said it is “a circumstantial case”, before adding his client “does not have a relevant record for the headline charge”.

District Judge Bernie Kelly granted Markey bail and said he could return to his home address on the condition that all materials in the shed are removed from the property and stored somewhere where the accused does not have access.

“Police have to be happy and have written confirmation of where they are stored,” the district judge said.

A cash surety of £2,000 is also to be put forward as part of Markey’s bail conditions, with the district judge ordering that proof be provided of where the cash is coming from.

“If he breaches any terms of his bail, that cash surety will be lost from that person putting it up.”

As part of his bail conditions, District Judge Kelly said the defendant is to be tagged and must observe a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

He is also prohibited from leaving the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland and is not to enter any premises selling intoxicating liquor and must not consume alcohol.

Markey must also agree to a breathalyser test upon request from police and he is also to surrender his passport within 24 hours of his release and sign three times per week at Armagh PSNI Station.

The case was adjourned until April 12 for a further update and District Judge Kelly said Markey can perfect his bail as soon as police have written confirmation where the tools in the shed are, as well as proof of who has provided the surety.