Tribute following passing of Keady youngster

SYMPATHIES have been expressed to the family of a Keady youngster who passed away on Wednesdsay - aged just four years old.

Posting on social media the Parish of Keady, Derrynoose & Madden said: “The Priests of the Parish, Deacon, and Parishioners would like to extend sincere sympathy to the family of Gabrielle Chambers (Aged 4 years) R.I.P. who died peacefully in the loving care of her family.

“Precious daughter of Leo and Phil and devoted special sister to Leo, Oscar, Connie , Phoenix and Finlay.

“Much loved grand daughter of Phil and the late Brian (Renaghan) and Mena and Larry.”

“Gabrielle, of Crossnenagh Rd, was laid to rest on Friday following Mass of the Angels at St Patrick's Church Keady.

“God our Father,

“You know how much our hearts are saddened by the death of this child.

“As we who live mourn Gabrielle's death strengthen us in our faith that she is already at peace in your eternal kingdom.

“We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.”

A family death notice said: “Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, sisters and brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and the wider Renaghan and Chambers families.

“Sweet Heart of Jesus hold her in your arms and kiss her soft forehead.”