Woman shaken after van hijacked

A WOMAN was left badly shaken after the van she was driving was hijacked in the Loughall area in the early hours of this morning (Monday, March 21).

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Red Lion Road area.

At approximately 2am, police received a report that a female driver, had been flagged down by two males who proceeded to pull her from the vehicle.

The woman made off from the scene unharmed but has been left badly shaken by her ordeal.

The van was found a short distance away and the driver’s handbag had been stolen during the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 83 of 21/03/22.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.