Markethill sale raises £46k in memory of baby Theo

A CHARITY sale in memory of a Portadown tot who died at just 13 months old has raised over £46,000.

Markethill Livestock Sales has presented Cancer Fund for Children with a donation of £46,530.

The money was raised through their Christmas Charity Show & Sale which was held in memory of one year old Theo Hill who passed away in October 2021.

Present at the cheque presentation were Cancer Fund for Children’s ambassador, former Ulster, Ireland, and Lions Rugby captain Rory Best who is a friend of the Hewitt family and the charity’s Chief Executive Phil Alexander.

Mr Alexander thanked Markethill Livestock for their incredible generosity saying, “Behind every childhood cancer diagnosis, a whole family is affected.

“Markethill Livestock’s donation will help us make a real difference to so many children and families whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

“We want to thank everyone who donated or took part in the auction. We are extremely grateful to the wider Markethill Livestock family for their incredible generosity.”

Amy Muldrew of Markethill Livestock said, “We as a family have seen first hand the impact that Cancer Fund for Children have, and we cannot thank our customers and staff enough for their generosity.

“We are humbled to be part of a farming community who give so generously to enable the vital work of Cancer Fund for Children in caring for sick children and their families during some of the most difficult days.”

The funds raised will help Cancer Fund for Children provide emotional and social support to children and young people living with cancer and their families, as well as providing free therapeutic short breaks for the whole family in the charity’s therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co. Down.

Theodore Edward Hampton (Theo) Hill died peacefully at home Lisnagrilly Manor, Portadown (aged 13months). He was the baby son of Richard and Louise.

Every week in Northern Ireland another three children and young people aged 0-24 years old will be diagnosed with cancer and many more young people will be struggling to cope with their parent’s cancer.

Cancer Fund for Children is here to help, guide and support families. Through services including individual support, group support and therapeutic short breaks Cancer Fund for Children empowers, connects and strengthens family members so they feel better equipped to cope with the emotional impact of cancer. They also provide bereavement support to help families cope with the death of a child or parent.