Trust praises dedication of social workers

THE Southern Health and Social Care Trust is celebrating the dedication of their social work staff today - World Social Work Day 2022

World Social Work Day is celebrated around the globe to highlight the role of social workers in recognition of their invaluable contribution to society.

This year’s theme is ´Co-building a New Eco-Social World: Leaving No One Behind.’ It presents a vision and action plan to create new global values, policies and practices that develop trust, security and confidence for all people and the sustainability of the planet.

The Trust’s team would like to thank some of the children and young people who they work with for sharing their top tips on how they and other staff can create a more sustainable work environment.

The Southern Trust has 2,800 registered social work and social care staff, all involved in delivering care throughout children’s and adult services, across the community, in residential and nursing care, foster care and day care.

Paying tribute to social work staff across the organisation, Colm McCafferty, Interim Director of Social Work for the Trust said:

“I am very proud of our social care workforce who every day go above and beyond for those most in need.

“Our social work teams support adults, young people and children – in hospitals and community settings and even in their own homes - often in very sensitive circumstances.

“Despite the ongoing challenges and added challenges of the pandemic, our social workers continue to demonstrate great resilience and a genuine commitment to protecting the vulnerable from harm or abuse, helping people to live independently and acting as advocates for those who need support.

“World Social Work Day is another opportunity for our profession to highlight their commitment to promoting a shared future throughout our community where everyone’s dignity is respected and valued.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our social workers for their professionalism and great compassion in improving the lives of local people.”

For more information about World Social Work Day go to www.ifsw.org/social-work-action/