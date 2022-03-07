Armagh's Home of St Patrick festival launched

ST PATRICK’S historical home, Armagh City, has launched a new and inspirational festival programme to celebrate the life and legacy of Ireland’s world famous patron saint.

This year’s Home of St Patrick Festival runs from Monday 10 March until Saturday 19 March, and combines exceptional live music, comedy art, poetry, theatre, film, dance and thought with great debate, adventure and lots of family fun.

The Home of St. Patrick Festival has established itself as one of the UK and Ireland’s best events to mark St Patrick’s enduring impact on the island of Ireland and on the world.

Renowned for converting Ireland to Christianity centuries ago, it was in Armagh that Patrick began his Christian mission and his legacy lives on in this ancient, unique and beautiful place.

Armagh’s iconic Market Place Theatre plays a big part in this year’s festival, hosting performances from big name comedy acts including Jason Bryne and up-and-coming cult comedy hero Owen Colgan.

Acclaimed tribute band Celtic Soul and the showstopping, global award-winning Sitkovetsky Trio will also bring their unique classical power to Armagh for this year’s special series of events.

The trio have played in world renowned venues such as Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Frankfurt Alte Oper, Palais des Beaux Arts, Musée du Louvre, l’Auditori Barcelona, Wigmore Hall and Lincoln Center New York.

In Ireland’s oldest city and famed for its history, heritage and stunning Georgian façades, storytelling and walking tours are another big feature of this year’s programme which reliably includes the annual St Patrick Lecture, St Patrick’s Vigil and community procession.

Art is as important as ever in 2022 as internationally-acclaimed artist Desmond Kinney brings his large-scale murals and public art works with a theme of myths and legends to a city which also celebrates Armagh Art Club’s 60-year milestone with special showcase of its work at Market Place Theatre.

There’s plenty for kids of all ages too, including art and craft workshops, ahead of two big family days are planned for Thursday 17 March in The Shambles Yard, Armagh. On Saturday 19 March, Banbridge’s gorgeous Solitude Park will be the place to be to enjoy live music, face-painters, fair rides and more.

For more information on the range of in-person and online events, and to book tickets, jump into https://visitarmagh.com/festivals/st-patricks/