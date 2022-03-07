Armagh Foodbank sees more people in 'really desperate situations'

THE number of people needing help with food and energy costs on a more regular basis has increased in the Armagh area, the Ulster Gazette can reveal.

Armagh Foodbank has disclosed while demand over Christmas and the early part of this year has been similar to the previous year’s figures, a lot more of those people coming in “are in really desperate situations”.

Richard Thompson, project manager at Armagh Foodbank said over the Christmas period, a number of charities and churches did smaller food hampers in the local area.

And with energy costs spiraling over recent days and weeks, this is also posing a difficulty locally.

“We would have been asked an odd time for help with electricity, but it’s nearly every time now people are talking about their major struggles as electricity and heating.

“We have had a number of people with no electricity or oil,” Mr Thompson said, before adding: “People have been trying to get their electric to last past 4pm so it won’t be turned off for the night.”

“We usually would have seen clients needing one-off help, but the numbers needing help on a more regular basis has increased.

“It definitely is going to get worse for everyone, especially those who are on the breadline at the moment, but we are all going to feel it.

“There is a wide range of people using the foodbank, including young families and there would also be single mums struggling.

“We have had a lot of vouchers donated for local butchers which is really helpful.”

Mr Thompson said Christmas is always one of the major collection times for the foodbank and it was amazing the amount donated in December.

“We helped seven local families that were in desperation with their complete Christmas dinner from the turkey to crackers, to toys for children and also Argos vouchers to help with gifts.

“This time of year you don’t have as many people doing collections, but the drop-off points in Sainsbury’s and Emerson’s still have a lot of stuff going into them.”

Mr Thompson said in the months between September and November, last year, demand for the foodbank - which has been helping people in need in Armagh since July 2015 - increased by over 50 per cent.

“Donations during December were amazing with a couple of local schools collecting over one ton each and our collection points having to be emptied two to three times per week.

“We are running this year on a power to feed as many as we fed last year which was around 1,600 from March until March.

“The school uniform shop was opened in January and it has seen a major increase in people using it.

“A major problem with many people is trying to mange increased cost and also repay debt.

“There seems to be a lot of people carrying debts and that is what we are looking into at the moment and seeing how we can start to do debt courses.

“Covid was the biggest challenge, but as far as the foodbank is concerned, the public has been very generous with donations and we have a good team of volunteers and a good system for operating.

“The generosity of the people of Armagh is just amazing.”

l Anyone who would like to avail of the Armagh Foodbank should contact Community Advice Armagh on 3752 4041 or Advice NI on 0800 915 4604 who will do a referral.