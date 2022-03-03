Meet the 'Faces of Fostering' at special event

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust are hosting a ‘Faces of Fostering’ information event for anyone who would like to find out about becoming a HSC NI foster carer.

The event will take place at the Armagh City Hotel on Monday, March 14 at 7pm.

The team will provide an overview of fostering, the approval process and tell you about the support and training we offer their foster carers.

You will have the opportunity to move around the room and chat to social workers and hear about the different types of foster care available.

Types of foster care include:

➡Short term

➡Long term

➡Short breaks

➡Emergency

➡Fostering Young Refugees

➡Parent and Baby

➡Supported Lodgings / STAY

Come along to find out what type of fostering might suit you, your family and your lifestyle.

Get in touch to register by calling 0800 0720 137 or email your name, postcode & telephone no. to: info@fostering.hscni.net