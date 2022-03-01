WEATHER: Spring sunshine on the way?

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

It’s the start of meteorological spring but will there be any spring sunshine?

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern has the Week Ahead forecast.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639