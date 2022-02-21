Roads closed and power cut as storms hit

ROADS closed, sporting fixtures cancelled and thousands of County Armagh homes and businesses left without power all came in the wake of a week of storms.

Several storms - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin - followed within days of each other sparking a series of weather warnings.

First to arrive was Dudley which saw power cut off to more than 20,000 homes across County Armagh.

Damage to the network due to severe weather conditions was blamed for a power cut in Armagh City Centre on Wednesday afternoon (February 16) shortly before 4pm.

According to NIE, 263 customers were affected by the outage which lasted around 40 minutes.

The company’s website stated: “The fault is due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network.”

On Sunday police advised motorists that the Keady Road, Armagh was impassable after a wall had collapsed.

A spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

A number of sporting fixtures fell victim to Storm Eunice, including the Armagh Ladies v Cavan game on Sunday. It is now to be played on Sunday, February 27.

Armagh Observatory reported strong gusts across the five days - with Storm Dudley bringing a maximum gust of approximately 48mph, on Friday Storm Eunice brought a maximum gust of approximately 34mph while on Sunday there was a gust of approximately 49mph.