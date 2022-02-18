Friday's weather

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A yellow weather warning is in place across Northern Ireland for snow, ice and strong winds as Storm Eunice arrives in the UK.

Here's the national weather forecast for Friday, February 18 presented by Alex Deakin.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639