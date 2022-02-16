Arrests follow £300,000 suspected drugs seizure

DRUGS with an estimated street value of £300,000 have been seized in the County Armagh area following what was described as a ‘proactive policing operation’.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have seized the drugs and arrested two men on Tuesday ( February 15).

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Officers conducted a proactive policing operation in the County Armagh area where a vehicle was stopped.

“A man in his 50s and another man in his 40s were arrested at the scene with suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £300,000 also recovered.

“A number of searches were also conducted at properties within the County Armagh and Down areas.

“In addition, around £86,000 in cash was also seized during the policing operation.

“The men, aged 51 and 45 years old were arrested on suspicion of related drugs offences and possession of criminal property. Both men remain in police custody at this time.

“People who bring drugs into our communities don’t care about the pain and misery caused to communities. They only care about themselves.

“We will continue to disrupt those involved in drugs criminality and this works best when we work hand in hand with people in our communities.

“Information from local people gives us the chance to remove drugs and other harmful substances from local areas and put those responsible before the courts.

“The information may lead to the start of a new investigation, but no matter how seemingly insignificant, with the continued help and support of the community, we will continue to address this issue as a priority.

“”I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs, or anyone who has concerns, to get in touch with us on 101."

Two men, aged 45 and 51, have been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

The 45-year-old man also faces a further charge of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

They are expected to appear before Newry Magistrate's Court via videolink today (Wednesday, February 16).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.