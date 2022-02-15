Council rates rise by just under two per cent

THE domestic and non-domestic rates will rise by just under two per cent next year - as predicted by the Ulster Gazette last week.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has decided to increase both the domestic and non-domestic rate in 2022/23 by 1.97 per cent.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of Council on Monday, February 14, where the increase was proposed by Sinn Fein group leader, Councillor Liam Mackle and seconded by DUP group leader, Councillor Mark Baxter.

Rates are a property tax paid by households and businesses in Northern Ireland.

For domestic premises the value of the property as assessed by Land and Property Services is multiplied by the total of the domestic regional rate and the domestic district rate.

For non-domestic premises, the rates bill is generated by multiplying the Net Annual Value of the property by a total of the non-domestic regional rate and the non-domestic district rate.

For the 2022/23 financial year the domestic rate will be 0.4596 and the non-domestic rate will be 26.4607.

In the 2021/22 financial year the domestic rate was 0.4507 and the non-domestic rate was 25.9483.

It is anticipated the both the domestic and non-domestic regional rate will be frozen.

Despite offering no definition of the what “average” is considered, a council officer confirmed this rate increase would see those who pay the average domestic rate bill out an additional £9.79 per year while the average business will see its rates bill rise by £156 a year.

A paper presented to members before the meeting explained the council’s overall usable reserve balance at the end of March 2021 was £40.3 million and explained Council is anticipating a “substantial reserve budget surplus for the current financial year”.

This, the report explains, is because of a higher service income than had been anticipated. As such, reserves are to be used to pay for one-off non-recurrent projects and initiatives such as support for the City of Culture bid and the Mid South West growth deal.

Speaking at the meeting, Council’s Chief Executive Roger Wilson told the chamber 2021/22 had been a difficult financial year for Council but explained the financial integrity of the local authority remains intact.

“The proposal before members minimises the burden on rate payers and continues to support front line services whilst ensuring there is space for future investment in the borough,” he said.

“This is deemed a balanced and prudent rate rise for the borough given the significant economic and inflationary pressures facing Council.

“Members will be aware a number of councils have already struck their rate and if approved tonight this rise will place us in the lower quartile, significantly lower than many councils.”

Cllr Liam Mackle said at a time when householders are facing all sorts of rising costs this “modest increase” in rates will come as a relief to rate payers and proposed Council accepts the 1.97 per cent increase as recommended by officers.

Seconding the proposal, Cllr Mark Baxter described the increase as “sensible” noting it is well below the rate of inflation.

“The needs and wants of rate payers are increasing each year so we have to be mindful of that and we have to pay for the things we see in our community that get put forward on a monthly basis at committee meetings and full council,” he said.

“We are content with what is being proposed and I am happy to second the proposal we strike the rate at this amount.”

Speaking after the meeting, Council’s Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr said the rate increase is “well below” the current rate of inflation and “marginal in comparison” to the significant increase in energy costs.

“Members and officers have worked hard to strike a rate that recognises the difficulties being faced by local communities and businesses post pandemic,” he said.

“That is why this decision represents a balanced and prudent approach, which will ensure capital investment across the borough is maintained, and that vital public services are protected and improved for every citizen.”

Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Jackie Donnelly, said she was pleased Council has “agreed a budget that will keep any increase and burden on the ratepayer to an absolute minimum”.

“Councillors across all parties are exceptionally aware that citizens and businesses within the borough have faced significant challenges over the past two years due to the pandemic and other inflationary rises,” she said.

“It is our hope that this modest increase in the annual rates will aid the continued delivery of a diverse programme of capital investment, economic recovery and growth and support and well being of all our citizens.”