New 'Changing Place' toilet at Gosford welcomed

A LOCAL Councillor has welcomed a new Changing Place facility to be sited at Gosford Forest Park.

Ulster Unonist Councillor Julie Flaherty said, “I am delighted to hear that after a long, personal campaign, two state of the art Changing Places facilities have been secured for Lurgan Park and Gosford Forest Park.”

She said, “These ‘Changing Places’ units allow those with severe disabilities and their carers the ability to access toileting and personal hygiene in a safe and comfortable environment.

“These additions will make a major difference to those with specific needs when visiting either location within our Borough.

“It cannot be acceptable that a parent or carer should be forced to change, clean or dress a severely disabled child or adult on a dirty toilet floor.”

Cllr Flaherty added: “I have been that parent and I will not accept it for anyone else.

“I am very proud that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have taken on board my call to action on the issue of Changing Places toilet provision over the years.

“The addition of these two new units will only amplify the commitment we have to full and meaningful inclusivity across the Borough."

These further bolsters the expected Council Policy on Changing Places facilities which was proposed in October of last year, Cllr Flaherty concluded.