No promises on link road

ONE of the key missions in the Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ White Paper recently unveiled before Parliament is to ‘close gaps in transport and connectivity’ but there were no promises on two key areas for Armagh.

Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office, Conor Burns, paid a visit to Armagh last week to outline the Government’s vision to ensure the UK’s success is shared equally across the regions.

But when asked about two key areas of our transport infrastructure the Minister was unable to give definitive answers.

First he was asked about closing the gap in rail connections for the west of the province and in particular the restoration of the rail link between Portadown and Armagh.

He said: “The Union Connectivity Review is to look at how all parts of the UK are interacted and connected to each other. Northern Ireland is a bigger challenge within a UK context, on a different island to GB and I know there is work, Nichola Mallon has been doing some work with Dublin to look at connectivity within the island as well, which is important economically.

“So yes that is a space that the UK government is interested in and is supportive of and we’re working very closely with the Executive on that.”

He went on to say: “If you look at the challenges of connectivity, if you look geographically of where Armagh, in particular, is it is very well placed north-south and east-west.”

However, when the Ulster Gazette asked would the programme have anything of offer on moving the long awaited East Link Road for Armagh the minister detoured from giving any answers

In response the Minister said: “You’re tempting me into territory I wouldn’t be confident on giving an opinion.

“I don’t know the pros and cons I don’t know what the sense of local opinion might be.

“One of the things that is very important about this Levelling Up, Levelling Up and City Deals etc is not something the UK is doing to communities, it’s a process of working with communities and councils, business and other representative organisations to work out what are the needs of those communities, what would make the arteries of commerce - your railway lines, bypasses, roads - facilitate business, which ultimately pays taxes and makes us all better off.

“So one of the things that I am much intending to do over the coming months is spend more time in detail working with local authorities and others locally to understand in granular detail what are the priorities, what are the things they think would make business easier and make investment more attractive.”

In December Stormont's Infrastructure Committee was told infrastructure deficit in Armagh needs to be addressed as a matter of priority, .

Projects such as the East Link Road could lead to a big boost for Northern Ireland's economy, representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council told the meeting, held at the Palace.

Speaking specifically about the East Link, Council Chief Executive Roger Wilson said proposals for the road had first been adopted in 1995 and proposed in the Armagh Area Plan in 2004.

“It has been identified in the statutory plan for the last 26 years,” he pointed out.

“This route would provide an alternative route to strategic traffic, as well as significantly reducing traffic times, improving overall economic performance and increased productivity.”