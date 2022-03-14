Delving into ABC's vision for the local agri industry

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s vision for the local agri industry was set out at the launch of its pioneering Agriculture Strategy last Wednesday.

The first of its kind anywhere in the UK, the strategic report delves into the local agri-food industry - from field to fork - to provide key proposals for council to best support the sector and help drive its long-term viability.

Held at Lurgan’s historic Gracehall, the strategy was launched by the ABC Council, Roger Wilson.

Your Lurgan’s Donagh McKeown spoke to Mr Wilson and to Dr Jonathan Birnie, Birnie Consultancy, who helped compile the visionary strategy.