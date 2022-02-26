Saturday's weather

Today:

A bright day with some sunny spells, the best of these across northern and eastern counties. The west looks cloudier at times with a little light rain and drizzle at times. Occasionally strong southerly winds, risk of east coast gales. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Rather cloudy through the evening with occasional mainly light rain. The rain becomes confined western counties through the early hours with clear spells developing elsewhere. Winds easing. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Here is today's national weather forecast with Greg Dewhurst.